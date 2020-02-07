Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 774.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 481,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 426,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 236,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

