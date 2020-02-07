Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,490 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 403,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 112,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,551,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,023,000 after purchasing an additional 757,262 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRTEA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 59,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,679. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

