Qwertycoin (QWC) Achieves Market Cap of $825,711.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $825,711.00 and approximately $295.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

