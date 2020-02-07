Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 1,400 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,191,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $821.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $802.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $772.85. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $600.23 and a 1-year high of $828.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 93.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 38.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.