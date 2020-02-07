Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 4,588 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Godaddy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Godaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 40.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Godaddy stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.09. 36,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 5,852 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $402,559.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,846,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

