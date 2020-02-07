Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,100 RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,226.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,626,000 after buying an additional 260,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $5,369,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,243.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total transaction of $68,706.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,665.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RNG stock opened at $204.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.37 and its 200 day moving average is $158.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.15 and a beta of 0.81. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $211.77.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.10.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

