Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 148.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.31.

MLM opened at $274.18 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $179.84 and a one year high of $281.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

