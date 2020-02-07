Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 148.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $161.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.23. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $166.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

