Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

FNF opened at $46.86 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.