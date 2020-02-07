Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 14,500 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth $390,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth $220,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth $659,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $102.34 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

