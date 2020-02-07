Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 617 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $105,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Nomura increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $210.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.64 and its 200 day moving average is $195.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $113,689.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,403 shares of company stock worth $5,300,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

