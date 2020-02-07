Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys New Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,686 shares of company stock worth $9,347,998. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $267.37 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $158.72 and a 12 month high of $269.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.82.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.