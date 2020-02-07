Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys New Shares in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 317,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,182,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,067,000 after purchasing an additional 219,305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vipshop by 770.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 465,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 411,643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

VIPS stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.11.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.