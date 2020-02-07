Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys Shares of 11,300 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 166,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,288,000 after acquiring an additional 71,829 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.14.

Shares of HII stock opened at $269.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.40 and a 200-day moving average of $235.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $196.26 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

