Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CERN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.