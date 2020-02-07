Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,766 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319,201 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 10.4% during the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 38.3% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised their target price on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

NYSE VMW opened at $156.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.55. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.69 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

