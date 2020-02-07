Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.83.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $153.87 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $124.77 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total transaction of $5,609,153.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,357,437.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $339,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,669 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

