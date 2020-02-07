Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19, a PEG ratio of 33.22 and a beta of -0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.