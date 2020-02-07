Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $96.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.81.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.