Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $7.15 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

In other news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.42, for a total transaction of $1,238,349.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total value of $333,519.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,476.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,927 shares of company stock valued at $8,964,790. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $235.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $247.34.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.