Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

Shares of MKTX opened at $345.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $216.10 and a one year high of $421.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 0.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 37.78%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

