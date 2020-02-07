Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $2.06 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,704. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $102.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $101.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 309.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.