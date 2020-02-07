Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $3.04 Million in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 1,761.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Western Union by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WU. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,638 shares of company stock worth $1,687,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.