Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU opened at $171.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.31. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $175.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

