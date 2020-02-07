Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $345.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $352.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.73 and its 200 day moving average is $286.77.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.96.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

