Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 11,200 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,207,000 after acquiring an additional 114,755 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter worth about $453,323,000. Man Group plc increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,832,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 675,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,922,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 556,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,663,000 after buying an additional 58,460 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EDU opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $73.63 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.39.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDU. Benchmark upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

