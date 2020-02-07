Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 51,728 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,728 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $103,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a market cap of $288.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

