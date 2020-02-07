Railway Pension Investments Ltd Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,567 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $118.59 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average of $125.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

In related news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,784.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,901,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.