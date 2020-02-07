Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 19,200 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,220 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after buying an additional 407,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $785,847,000 after buying an additional 828,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,632,000 after buying an additional 277,645 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,582,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,755,000 after buying an additional 225,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,488,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,913,000 after buying an additional 385,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.63.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $110.58. The stock had a trading volume of 41,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

