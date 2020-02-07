Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 200 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $854.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $858.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $817.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $566.68 and a 12-month high of $893.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $862.61.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

