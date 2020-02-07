Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 29,997 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,997 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.65.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $227.42 on Friday. L3Harris has a one year low of $155.92 and a one year high of $228.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.61 and a 200-day moving average of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

