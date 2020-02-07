Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 38,286 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,286 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.12% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $47.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.80.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $48,752.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.