Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes $2.09 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $903,119,000 after purchasing an additional 104,494 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,953,000 after acquiring an additional 61,308 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 592,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,041,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST opened at $159.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $161.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

