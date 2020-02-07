Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes $2.84 Million Position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $1,363,311,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $1,040,051,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $28,600,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $11,685,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $10,173,000. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $2,426,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 80,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,600 shares of company stock worth $18,786,304 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $49.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

