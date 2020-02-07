Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes $3 Million Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Roku by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $126.01 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.81. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $49,365.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $265,491.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,081 shares of company stock worth $33,753,344. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.