Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes $4.36 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,518,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 441,324 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 899,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,080,000 after purchasing an additional 129,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 506,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 107,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $32,417,000.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Shares of TER opened at $70.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.47. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In related news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,375. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

