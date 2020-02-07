Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes $5.06 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,103,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $380.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $222.80 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.98.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.50.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $1,733,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

