Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes $6.42 Million Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 182,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in JD.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in JD.Com by 165.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. Analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

