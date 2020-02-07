Railway Pension Investments Ltd Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,675 shares of company stock worth $634,333. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $140.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

