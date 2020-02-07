Railway Pension Investments Ltd Trims Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after buying an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,579,000 after acquiring an additional 309,242 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $71,709,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,388,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,231,000 after acquiring an additional 135,066 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,303,891.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,498,008 shares in the company, valued at $60,204,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,156 shares of company stock worth $10,687,343 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Summer Street raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

