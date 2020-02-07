Railway Pension Investments Ltd Trims Stock Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 122,453 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.09% of GAP worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of GAP by 2,644.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

GPS stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Gap Inc has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. GAP’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. GAP’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group lowered GAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on GAP in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.