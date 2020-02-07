Rankingball Gold (RBG) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Rankingball Gold has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rankingball Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rankingball Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.59 or 0.03006720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00219376 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129446 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rankingball Gold Token Profile

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. Rankingball Gold’s official website is rankingball.io. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: 55.com and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rankingball Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rankingball Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rankingball Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rankingball Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.