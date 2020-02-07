Rapids (RPD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $134.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Rapids token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $134.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rapids has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.03022736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00218390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00127069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,279,039,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,644,192,703 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

