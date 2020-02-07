Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

RC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 11.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $861.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ready Capital had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

