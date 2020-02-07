Recruit (RCRRF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. Recruit has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCRRF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

