Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,896 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,561,852,000 after purchasing an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,066,317,000 after acquiring an additional 495,737 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,323,786,000 after acquiring an additional 267,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,969,496,000 after acquiring an additional 536,428 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Microsoft by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.03. 9,081,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,537,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $104.26 and a 52 week high of $184.20. The company has a market cap of $1,396.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.