Refereum 1-Day Volume Tops $621,441.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Upbit, Cobinhood and Bibox. Refereum has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $621,441.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.02998327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00226162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00131944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, IDEX, Cobinhood, Upbit, Bittrex, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.