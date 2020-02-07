Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $400.00 at SunTrust Banks

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REGN. Citigroup upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.16.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $10.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.40. 355,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,651. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total transaction of $8,058,470.67. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total value of $5,579,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,392,738.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,179 shares of company stock worth $40,251,748. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

