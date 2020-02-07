Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its position in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank owned about 0.16% of Renasant worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the second quarter worth $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Renasant stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant Corp. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $39.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNST. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Sandler O’Neill lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

