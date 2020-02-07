RENAULT S A/ADR (RNLSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

RNLSY stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RNLSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Redburn Partners cut RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RENAULT S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

